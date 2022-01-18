New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday accused UPA for entering into a "fraud" and "scandalous" Antix-Devas deal. She said the deal was done by allocating S-band spectrum used by the defense for "pittance".

At a press conference, she said the government is now fighting in every court to save taxpayers' money that would otherwise go towards paying for arbitration awards that Devas has won against the cancellation of the 2005 deal.

She said the Supreme Court on January 17 has comprehensively upheld liquidation of Devas Multimedia on grounds that it was incorporated with fraudulent intentions.

"Master game players in this are the Congress & with this SC order, we're able to see that...Now it should be Congress' turn to answer how cabinet was kept in dark. They should have no moral right to speak about crony capitalism," the Finance Minister said on the verdict that comes as a boost to the government.

"It's a fraud of the Congress, for the Congress and by the Congress."

"This is what the greed of the UPA has done. The government is fighting in every court to make sure the fraud doesn't get away," Ms Sitharaman said.

"We are fighting to save taxpayers' money which otherwise would have gone to pay for the scandalous Antrix-Devas deal."

Her comments came as Devas shareholders pursue Indian assets abroad to recover USD 1.29 billion that international arbitration tribunals awarded over a cancelled satellite contract. They have got a French court order for freezing Indian properties in Paris and are seeking Air India funds in Canada.

About Antrix-Devas Deal:

The Antrix-Devas deal is a satellite deal in 2005 between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO's) commercial arm Antrix and the Bengaluru-based startup Devas Multimedia to provide multimedia services to mobile users using the leased S-band satellite spectrum.

Under the 2005 agreement, Antrix was to build, launch and operate two satellites and lease out 90 percent of the satellite transponder capacity to Devas, which planned to use it to offer hybrid satellite and terrestrial communication services in the country.

The deal was cancelled in 2011 on the ground that the auction of the broadband spectrum was mired in fraud.

Posted By: Ashita Singh