Jaishankar stressed that “India must stand its ground”, adding that resolving tensions with China across the LAC is going to be ‘critical’.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the ongoing standoff between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar noted that it will be “difficult for New Delhi to reach to equilibrium with Beijing”.

While speaking to The Times of India in an interview, Jaishankar stressed that “India must stand its ground”, adding that resolving tensions with China across the LAC is going to be ‘critical’.

“The state of the border and future of our ties (with China) cannot be separated. That is the reality,” Jaishankar told The Times of India.

Stressing that India’s relationship with China was bilateral in nature, Jaishankar told The Times of India that it would be a “complete misreading of the Indian position to read them in the context of India’s relationship with the United States (US)”.

Also Read | Era of 'great caution' in foreign policy is over, India needs to 'step out more': Jaishankar on LAC standoff

Speaking about India’s relationship with the US, Jaishankar said that Washington is ‘changing the way it used to deal’, adding that ‘India is in a well-placed situation’ and noted that New Delhi is adapting well to the new realities despite not being a traditional ally of the US.

The tensions between India and China had escalated over the last few months across the LAC, especially after the violent standoff between the two Asian giants after in Ladakh Galwan Valley that claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers.

However, the two nations have since then tried to de-escalate the tension and have held a series of military-level talks. Last month, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval also held talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to bring down tension in the region. Both sides commenced the disengagement process from July 6 following the Doval-Wang talks who are Special Representatives for the boundary question.

After the fourth round of Corps commander-level talks, the Army said both sides are committed to "complete disengagement" of troops, adding the process is "intricate" and that it requires "constant verification".

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma