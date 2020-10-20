Amid row over his 'item' remark against Imarti Devi, Kamal Nath asked MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan why the BJP didn't observe a 'silent fast' when a daughter was allegedly raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Congress leader Kamal Nath has hit back at Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan amid the outrage and criticism over his 'item' dig at BJP woman candidate in the upcoming bypolls, Imarti Devi. After expressing regret, Kamal Nath said that the word 'item' could mean several things but the MP CM chose to interpret it in a derogatory manner due to "fault in his thoughts".

The former Madhya Pradesh CM also asked the BJP and CM Shivraj why they didn't observe a 'silent fast' when a daughter was allegedly brutally raped and murdered in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh. In a letter to Shivraj, Nath also mentioned alleged incidents of crime against women involving BJP leaders.

"If you had been moved over the honor of women and Dalits, you would have observed silence and fast for Hathras incident, the incident involving Swami Chinmayanand, one involving BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar and the incident with women detainees in Rewa Jail, but by mentioning the woman's caste in the letter (to Sonia Gandhi) you clearly demonstrated the mindset of your immoral politics," he wrote.

The controversy erupted after Kamal Nath, during a election rally in Dabra ahead of bypolls, called his former colleague Imarti Devi, whose revolt along with other Congress leaders led to the collapse of his government in March this year, an 'item'. Shivraj Singh Chouhan termed the remark 'objectionable' and an insult to all the women of the state.

"It's an insult to not only Imarti Devi but also to MP's daughters and sisters. Kamal Nath is using objectionable words for a daughter who served Congress for so long. It's a country where Mahabharat took place when Draupadi was disrespected. People won't tolerate it. Shame on him," the MP CM said.

Reacting to Shivraj's fierce criticism, Nath said that he didn't make any disgraceful remarks but it was the BJP that twisted by wrong interpretation and served lies to the people.

"I didn't make any disgraceful remarks but you served lies....The word I said has a lot of meanings. Your party is serving lies and misleading by interpreting the word arbitrarily," he said in the letter. "Under your 16-year-long government, the state remained on top in rape cases, crime against women but you remained silent," he added.

