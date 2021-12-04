New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) issued a memorandum on Friday to warn security officials to stay away from a Delhi-based woman lawyer suspected of eliciting sensitive information by exploiting her relations with officers.

“An intelligence input has been received from the MHA regarding the involvement of a lady (name not disclosed) in activities prejudicial to national interest. It has been reported that she is taking an interest in developing connections with officers of Indian Army and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs)," an input released by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) said.

“The (advocate’s) activities are prejudicial to national interest. It has been reported that she (name withheld) has taken interest in developing connections with the officers of Indian Army and CAPFs. She's using her relations with these officers in seeking personal favors like transfer posting and elicitation of sensitive information from prominent government officials,” the ITBP memorandum states.

The memorandum adds that the concerned advocates has formed close connections with both retired and in-service officials of various ministries in the Union government, CRPF, ITBP, Jammu and Kashmir Police as well as Delhi Police. “She is known to honey trap officials”, the memorandum says, adding that furthermore, the advocate uses these officials to “get her work done”.

“In the last one year, she has travelled extensively in Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab,” the ITBP memorandum says further.

Forces should sensitise the ranks: ITBP

"The forces should sensitize the ranks and file about indulgence of the lady in undesirable activities detrimental to the security interest of the country and Force as well," the ITBP said. “This may also ensure that entry of lady advocates of ITBP locations is barred,” it added.

