Italian Woman Abuses Crew, Walks Semi-Nude On Vistara Abu Dhabi-Mumbai Flight; Arrested

A 45-YEAR-OLD woman from Italy has been arrested by Mumbai's Sahar Police after a Vistara airlines crew member lodged a complaint against her for creating a ruckus on board the Abu Dhabi-Mumbai flight. According to reports, a woman who identified as Paola Perruccio assaulted the cabin crew members over objections to her sitting in a business class.

As per the complaint, a woman allegedly insisted on seating in business class despite having an economy class ticket. The woman assaulted the cabin crew when stopped and then stripped off her clothes and walked up and down the aisle in a partially naked state.

The incident took place on Monday when flight UK 256 was on its way from Abu Dhabi to Mumbai. The Police received the complaint from the cabin crew on board after it landed in Mumbai. The flight took off from Abu Dhabi at 2.03 am IST on Monday.

"At around 2.30 am, the woman, who was seated in the economy class, suddenly got up, ran to the business class and took a seat there. Two members of the cabin crew approached her to enquire if she needed help. When the flier did not respond, they requested her to return to her assigned seat. At this point, she started shouting at them and made aggressive gestures, leading the crew to suspect she was abusing them," An officer from Sahar police station, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

The woman was handed over to Air Vistara’s security officials, and then to the Sahar police after the flight landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at around 4.53 am. Later in the day, after the preliminary inquiries, the police registered a case against Perruccio, who according to details in her passport, was born in Sondrio, Italy.

Responding to the matter, Vistara spokesperson, quoted by Hindustan Times, confirmed the incident onboard and said, "In view of the continued unruly conduct and violent behaviour, the captain issued a warning card and decided to restrain the customer."