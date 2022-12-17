'It Was A Nano Morcha For Political Capital': Fadnavis On MVA Rally In Mumbai

Devendra Fadnavis said anyone who speaks against national icons are wrong.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday sneered at opposition Maha Vikas Agadhi's (MVA) protest in Mumbai saying it is a "nano" morcha for gaining political capital.



In a show of strength, MVA constituents - Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP, Congress, and other parties - took out a protest march against the Eknath Shinde-BJP government demanding the removal of state Governor B S Koshyari. They accuse the Governor of passing "insulting" remarks against iconic personalities, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.



As the controversy rages on, Fadnavis said he has repeatedly said that no one should speak against national icons and that those who do so are wrong.



"Despite making my stand clear, a morcha was organised for gaining political capital. When you run out of issues, such morchas are organised,'' he told reporters. The deputy CM also added that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and B R Ambedkar are BJP’s idols. A political firestorm erupted after governor Koshyari had called Chhatrapati Shivaji an "icon of olden times".

#WATCH | Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray and NCP leader Ajit Pawar join protest march by Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Mumbai against the state government and Governor BS Koshyari over his controversial remark on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj pic.twitter.com/iIFUtNiZPj — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2022



Senior BJP leader and state minister Chandrakant Patil had earlier courted controversy by saying social reformers B R Ambedkar and Jyotiba Phule had "begged" (sought donations) to start schools.



Taking about the border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka, Fadnavis claimed it is not something new which has cropped up after the formation of the Shinde-BJP government in July this year.



"The Congress and the NCP (Nationalist Congress Party) are responsible for this problem. The issue is the creation of the Congress party," he alleged.



Speaking about the MVA's protest march, Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, said the police had asked the MVA to use the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai for the rally but they didn't follow the direction as they knew that they could not fill the ground.



"It was a nano morcha for political capital," he said and implied that there was a poor turnout.



Targeting Rahul Gandhi over his purported remarks on Indian soldiers, Fadnavis correlated Pakistan’s and Rahul Gandhi’s comments saying how come they speak against India on the same day.



"His (Rahul's) remarks show the kind of sentiment he has for India,'' Fadnavis added.



"Whenever China grabbed Indian territory, the Gandhi family was in power. Today, PM Modi is in power and not an inch of land will go to anybody else. Our Army faced the Chinese bravely,'' he added.

