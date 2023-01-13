IT Raids At TMC MLA Jakir Hossain's Properties, Rs 11 Crore Seized; BJP Targets Bengal Govt

THE INCOME Tax department on Thursday raided the premises of Trinamool Congress MLA Jakir Hossain and seized Rs 11 crore in cash. The raids were conducted in Murshidabad, Kolkata, and New Delhi. The raids on Hossain’s 20 properties began on Wednesday evening and continued till Thursday night. "Around Rs 11 crore in cash was seized during the raids. An investigation is underway to find the source of the cash," the I-T official informed.

Reacting to the raids, TMC Spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, said, that Jakir Hossain runs a big beedi business and requires cash in hand to pay the labourers. "Hossain is a businessman and had a big beedi business before joining the party. Businesses like this require cash in hand to pay labourers," Ghosh, as quoted by India Today, said.

Jakir Hossain is an MLA from the Jangipur constituency in Murshidabad district and had formerly been the Labour Minister in West Bengal government. He is also the owner of several businesses in the district. Hossain’s family is cooperating with the investigators during searches, the IT officials said. Hossain described the amount seized from his properties by the IT sleuths as “a little money” and claimed that it was meant to purchase rice from mills.

"The cash was also meant to pay salaries of the 7,000 labourers who work at my farm. I pay them in cash. All the transactions are done in cash at the farm. So, you have to keep money at home. If such things continue, I will not be able to do business anymore," PTI quoted Jakir Hossain as saying.

"It is purely a technical matter -- whether the money found was accounted for. We have nothing to say. Hossain is a wealthy businessman and employs many people," senior TMC leader and state minister Firhad Hakim as quoted by PTI said.

Meanwhile, the BJP slammed the TMC government over seizures and said that the cash seized from the properties of Hossain is only the "tip of an iceberg". "Will TMC again plead innocence and allege that it has been framed by the central agencies? People of the state are watching everything," senior BJP leader Rahul Sinha said, as quoted by PTI.

These raids on Jakir Hossain’s properties come at a time when the ruling party in West Bengal was already under fire from opposition forces in the state over the raids and subsequent seizures of crores in cash from senior TMC leaders and Ministers. Last year, almost Rs 50 crore in cash was seized by the Enforcement Directorate from properties linked to former state education minister Partha Chatterjee.

Later he was arrested over allegations of irregularities in recruiting school teachers. Heavyweight TMC leader from Birbhum district, Anubrata Mondol was also arrested in connection with the multi-crore cattle smuggling scam.



(With Agency Inputs)