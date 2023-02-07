'It Means Equality': BJP Counters Siddaramaiah Over His 'Hindutva Encourages Violence' Remarks

LEADER of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, Siddaramaiah has claimed that he is not anti-Hindu but rather anti-Hindutva. Hindutva, he alleged, encourages "murder, violence, and discrimination". The comments didn't go down well with the BJP which slammed him by saying that "if Siddaramaiah does not believe in Hindutva, he does not believe in equality either."

"No religion supports murder and violence but Hindutva and Manuvad support murder, violence and discrimination," former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had said while attending a book launch in Karnataka's Kalaburgi.

"Hindutva is against Constitution. Hindutva and Hindu dharma is different. I'm not against the Hindu religion. I'm a Hindu but oppose Manuvad and Hindutva,” Siddaramaiah claimed, as quoted by the news agency ANI.

Responding to his description of Hindutva, BJP leader CT Ravi, as quoted by India Today, said, "If Siddaramaiah doesn't agree with Hindutva, it means he doesn't want equality. He wants casteism. That's why he plotted and defeated Parmeshwar. His remark that he doesn't agree with Hindutva is in line with his character. Hindutva believes in equality".

The senior Congress leader from Karnataka has been critical of the Hindutva ideology in the past as well. On January 8, he claimed that he is a Hindu who does not support Hindutva, adding that he was never opposed to the construction of the Ram Mandir but to its misuse for political gain.

Hindutva as a political ideology was first conceptualised by Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Several Hindutva ideologues have advocated for a dominant position of Hindus in Indian society and the creation of an ethnoreligious state - ‘Hindu Rashtra’.

Earlier Siddaramaiah had also sought to remind individuals about the good work done by the previous Congress government in the state. He claimed that when the party was in power it gave Rs 20,000 per month to every house owner and 200 units of free electricity to households every month.

(With agency inputs)