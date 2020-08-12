In a statement, the CBDT said that the massive money laundering operation was unearthed during an IT Department raid on at least two dozen premises in Delhi, Gurgaon and Ghaziabad as part of the action under which it covered the Chinese, some of their Indian associates and bank officials

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Central Board of Direct Taxation said on Wednesday that the Income Tax Department has raided certain Chinese individuals along with their Indian associates for allegedly running a money laundering racket worth Rs 1000 crore.

In a statement, the CBDT said that the massive money laundering operation was unearthed during an IT Department raid on at least two dozen premises in Delhi, Gurgaon and Ghaziabad as part of the action under which it covered the Chinese, some of their Indian associates and bank officials

The CBDT statement quoted in a PTI report stated that the “"subsidiary of Chinese company and its related concerns have taken over ₹ 100 crore bogus advances from shell entities for opening businesses of retail showrooms in India”.

It added that the research was launched based on credible inputs that a few Chinese individuals and their Indian associates were involved in money laundering and hawala transactions through a series of shell entities.

“Search action revealed that at the behest of Chinese individuals, more than 40 bank accounts were created in various dummy entities, entering into credits of more than ₹ 1,000 crore over the period," the statement read, adding, “"Incriminating documents of hawala transactions and money laundering with active involvement of bank employees and Chartered Accountants have been found as a result of the search action.”

The main suspect has been identified as a Chinese man who allegedly holds a fake Indian passport that he got prepared from Manipur. The tax officials have shared the information of alleged possession of fake Indian passport with police authorities who are expected to book him for violation of the Passport Act. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to be roped in for money laundering investigations.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja