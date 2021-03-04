The I-T Department had on Wednesday began searches at the residences and offices of Pannu and Kashyap.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The income tax department on Thursday said that financial irregularities of more than Rs 650 crore were detected from the ongoing raids on residences and offices of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, actor Taapsee Pannu and others in Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad.

"Evidence related to manipulation,under-valuation of share transactions of the production house, having tax implication of about Rs. 350 crore found and is being further investigated. Evidence of cash receipts by the leading actress amounting to Rs 5 crore has been recovered," the IT department said.

"Apart from this, non-genuine/ bogus expenditure to related concerns by the leading producers/ director having tax implication of about Rs 20 crore has been detected. Similar findings have been made in the case of the leading actress also. Search is continuing in all the premises," it added.

The searches against Pannu and Kashyap as well as his partners who launched the now shuttered production house Phantom Films were carried out across 30 locations in Mumbai and Pune on Wednesday. They were part of a tax evasion probe against Phantom Films, the I-T Department said.

Pannu and Kashyap were shooting in Pune and are understood to have been questioned by the tax sleuths as part of the preliminary questioning that takes place during raids.

The raids also covered Reliance Entertainment group CEO Shibhasish Sarkar and some executives of celebrity and talent management companies KWAN and Exceed.

Pannu, 33, and Kashyap, 48, both known to be outspoken in their views on a range of issues, were shooting in Pune on Wednesday and were understood to have been questioned by the tax sleuths as part of the preliminary questioning that takes place during raids.

Kashyap and Pannu, who worked together in the 2018 film "Manmarziyaan", are now collaborating in the upcoming film "Dobaara".

Pannu's last tweet was on March 1, when she spoke on the Supreme Court asking a man accused of repeated rape whether he was willing to marry the woman. When the court was told he is already married, he was asked to seek regular bail from the concerned court.

The actor, who has made a name for herself in films such as "Pink”, “Thappad” and “Badla", put out a strong worded post on the matter.

Kashyap, who had visited JNU and Shaheen Bagh during the anti-CAA protests last year and is also known to be vocal about his views, has been quiet on Twitter in recent times except for occasionally retweeting others.

Ruling allies Congress and NCP in Maharashtra had criticised the raids and termed them an attempt to suppress the voices of those who speak against the Narendra Modi-led government.

The raids also attracted huge attention on social media platforms.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma