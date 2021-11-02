New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Income Tax Department on Tuesday seized properties of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar worth Rs 1,000 crore. According to news agency ANI, quoting sources, five properties including Nirmal Tower at Nariman Point in Mumbai has also been seized by the I-T department.

The action was taken by the I-T department after discovering an unaccounted income of about Rs 184 crore last month during the massive search operation. As per the officials, a cooperative sugar factory in Jarandeshwarwas also seized by the Income Tax department today.

The five properties include a flat located in South Delhi, a resort in Goa and 27 pieces of land across Maharashtra have also been provisionally attached.

The seizure came after the Income Tax department conducted searches at his sister's house and companies last month. Pawar, while responding to the searches on the assets of his sister's properties, said that all these entities regularly paid taxes. "We pay taxes every year. Since I am the Finance Minister, I am aware of the fiscal discipline. All entities linked to me have paid taxes", he had said.

The department had also searched offices and residences of the promoters of Dynamix and DB Realty in reality. He also expressed his displeasure over the raids and alleged misuse of government agencies by the BJP. "I am upset because (premises of) my sisters, who got married 35 to 40 years ago, have been raided. If they were raided as Ajit Pawar's relatives, then people must think about it...the way the agencies are being (mis)used," he said.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan