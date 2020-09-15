This was the first time the issue has been brought up in the Parliament since the tensions between the two nations escalated in June after Galwan valley clash.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday addressed the lower house of the Parliament, Lok Sabha, on the contentious India-China border issue. This was the first time the issue has been brought up in the Parliament since the tensions between the two nations escalated in June after Galwan valley clash.

Addressing the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that both India and China agree that it is essential to improve the bilateral relations between the two neighbours and to maintain peace and tranquillity along with the India-China border areas.

However, the defence minister said that the issue between the two neighbours remains unresolved. He also said that China doesn't recognise the traditional and customary alignment of the boundary, while India considers that alignment is based on well established geographical principles.

Here are the Key takeaways from Rajnath Singh's address in Lok Sabha on India-China border issue:

“Both India and China agree that to maintain peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas, it is essential for the further development of bilateral relations”, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on India-China border issue.

“India and China border issue remain unresolved. Till now, there has been no mutually acceptable solution. China disagrees on the border”, Rajnath Singh said.

"We have told China through diplomatic channels that the attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo were in violation of the bilateral agreements", Defence Minister

"China has mobilised a huge number of Army battalions & armaments along LAC & inner areas. There're many friction points in eastern Ladakh, Gogra, Kongka La, Pangong Lake's north & south banks. Indian Army has made counter deployments in these areas", Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

"I want to assure you that we are ready to deal with any situation", Defence Minister Rajanth Singh, speaking in Lok Sabha, on India-China border issue

"I request this house to pass a resolution that we stand shoulder to shoulder with our armed forces who are guarding our borders to safeguard India's sovereignty and integrity", Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

"In meeting with Chinese Defence Minister, I clearly stated that while our troops had always taken a responsible approach towards border management, but at the same time there should be no doubt about our determination to protect India’s sovereignty&territorial integrity", Rajnath Singh.

"Violent conduct of Chinese troops is a violation of all past agreements. Our troops have done counter deployments in the area to safeguard our borders".

"I want to assure you that the morale of our armed forces is high. No one should doubt it. PM's visit to Ladakh has sent a message that people of India stand behind Indian armed forces", Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha

"The Chinese side created a violent face-off on June 15th at Galwan. Our brave soldiers laid down their lives and also inflicted costs including casualties on the Chinese side", Defence Minister

"China continues to be in illegal occupation of approximately 38,000 sq. km in Ladakh. In addition, under the so-called Sino-Pakistan 'Boundary Agreement' of 1963, Pakistan illegally ceded 5,180 sq. km. of Indian territory in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir to China", Defence Minister.

"Troops are accordingly being provisioned with suitable clothing, habitat & required defence wherewithal. They are capable of serving at forbidding altitudes with scarce oxygen & in extremely cold temperatures, something that they've done over last many years on Siachen &Kargi", Rajnath Singh said.

