ISRO's Smallest Rocket SSLV To Carry Tricolour Into Space On Aug 7 | All You Need To Know

The Indian Space Research Organization on August 7 will launch its smallest commercial rocket -- SSLV -- to put in orbit two satellites, offering cheap rides to space and eyeing a share in the burgeoning small satellite launch market. To mark the 75th year of Independence, the SSLV will also carry the national flag into space.

The satellite will lift off from the first launch pad at the Sriharikota rocket port on August 7 at 9.18 a.m. on its maiden flight. The rocket with maximum luggage carrying capacity of 500 kg will be carrying an earth observation satellite-02 (EOS-02) weighing about 145 kg. The piggyback luggage will be the eight kg AZAADISAT built by 750 students of government schools facilitated by SpaceKidz India.

All you need to know about ISRO's Smallest Commercial Rocket:

- The 34-metre Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) is 10 metres shorter than ISRO's warhorse rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and can put payloads up to 500 kg into 500 km planar orbit.

- Unlike the PSLV, the SSLV uses solid fuel – hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene – to fire the three stages of the rocket which takes the payloads to the desired altitude. The liquid-propelled Velocity Trimming Module (VTM) then inserts the satellite into orbit.

- In its maiden launch, the SSLV will place in orbit the 145 kg Earth Observation-2 satellite and AzaadiSat, an 8-kg CubeSat designed by 750 girl students from government schools across the country to mark the 75th anniversary of Independence.

- "The SSLV is a ready-to-transfer vehicle with modular and unified systems and with standard interfaces for end-to-end industrial production," an ISRO official said.

- The key features of SSLV include a booster motor segment with an open joint configuration to minimise segment assembly and launch integration time.

- It also has a unified interstage joint configuration to enable quick integration and launch, and a miniaturised low-cost avionics system with industrial commercial off-the-shelf components.

-The SSLV also has multi-satellite accommodation with a multi-satellite adaptor deck and a digital control system with fully indigenous electro-mechanical actuators

- The Indian space agency said the EOS-02 satellite is an experimental optical imaging satellite with high spatial resolution. The objective is to realise and fly an experimental imaging satellite with a short turnaround time and showcase launch on-demand capabilities.

- According to ISRO, the new technologies realised for the microsat series of spacecraft include payloads with a common fore optics and metallic primary mirror realised with the limited mass and volume of Microsat Bus.

- With the new included in its product lineup, ISRO will have three rockets - Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle and SSLV.



