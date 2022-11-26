ISRO's PSLV-C54 With 8 Nano Satellites Lifts Off From Sriharikota | All You Need To Know

By Aashish Vashistha
Sat, 26 Nov 2022 12:32 PM IST
(Image Credit: Reuters)

THE INDIAN Research Space Organisation's (ISRO) PSLV-C54 rocket on Saturday lifted off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. PSLV-C54 carries an Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-06) or Oceansat as its primary payload and eight co-passenger satellites are expected to be placed into sun-synchronous orbits in over a two-hour time frame. The separation of satellites is expected to occur two hours after lift-off.

All you need to know about ISRO's PSLV-C54:

- The primary payload of the rocket is an Oceansat which would be separated in orbit-1 while the eight other nano-satellites would be placed in different orbits based on the customer's requirements (in the Sun-synchronous polar orbits).

- Including the primary payload Oceansat, nine satellites would also ride piggyback on the 44.4-metre high PSLV-C54 which has a lift-off mass of 321 tonnes. It is also the 24th flight of the PSLV-XL version.

- This would be the longest mission conducted by the ISRO scientists who would engage the rocket to change orbits using two-orbit change thrusters (OCTs) which are used in the PSLV-C54 launch vehicle. The separation of the Earth Observation Satellite (EOS) is expected to take place in orbit-1 while the passenger payloads would be separated in Orbit-2.

- The Earth Observation Satellite is expected to be placed after reaching an altitude of about 742 km about 20 minutes after lift-off.

About Satellites In PSLV-C54:

- Earth Observation Satellite-6 is the third-generation satellite in the Oceansat series. This is to provide continuity services for Oceansat-2 spacecraft with increased payload specifications as well as application areas. The mission is to be carried out with a mission to ensure data continuity of ocean colour and wind vector data to sustain the operational applications.

- Anand Satellite:

The 'Anand' satellite developed by Pixxel is a technology demonstrator to demonstrate the capabilities and commercial applications of a miniature earth observation camera for observation using a micro-satellite in low earth orbit.

Anand is a three-axis stabilized satellite consisting of a status, accommodating all subsystems like telemetry, telecommand, Electrical Power system, Attitude Determination and Control System (ADCS), onboard computers etc, and a payload unit.

- Thybolt:

'Thybolt' contains two satellites and it is from another space start-up Dhruva Space while Astrocast is a technology demonstrator satellite for the internet of things as the payload from Spaceflight, the United States of America.

- ISRO Nano Satellite-2:

This satellite is for Bhutan (INS-2B), which would have two payloads: NanoMx and APRS-Digipeater. NanoMx is a multispectral optical imaging payload developed by the Space Applications Centre while the APRS-Digipeater payload is jointly developed by the Department of Information Technology and Telecom, Bhutan, and U R Rao Satellite Centre, Bengaluru.

