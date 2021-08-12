A four meters diameter Ogive-shaped payload fairing is being flown for the first time in this GSLV flight. This is the fourteenth flight of GSLV.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a major setback to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), its mission to put India's state-of-the-art Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-03) in a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit failed on Thursday morning. In a tweet, ISRO said the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-F10 (GSLV-F10) lifted off successfully from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota as scheduled and completed two stages. However, Cryogenic Upper Stage ignition did not happen due to technical anomaly.

"GSLV-F10 launch took place today at 5:43 am as scheduled. Performance of the first and second stages was normal. However, Cryogenic Upper Stage ignition did not happen due to technical anomaly. The mission couldn't be accomplished as intended," said ISRO.

GSLV-F10 launch took place today at 0543 Hrs IST as scheduled. Performance of first and second stages was normal. However, Cryogenic Upper Stage ignition did not happen due to technical anomaly. The mission couldn't be accomplished as intended. — ISRO (@isro) August 12, 2021

EOS-03 is a state-of-the-art agile Earth observation satellite that will be placed in a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit by GSLV-F10. Subsequently, the satellite will reach the final geostationary orbit using its onboard propulsion system. A four meters diameter Ogive-shaped payload fairing is being flown for the first time in this GSLV flight. This is the fourteenth flight of GSLV.

India presently has three fully operational rockets -- the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and two GSLV variants - GSLV-Mk II with a carrying capacity of 2.5 tonnes and GSLV-MkIII with a payload capacity of four tonnes.

The GSLV is a three-stage/engine rocket. The core of the first stage is fired with solid fuel and the strap-on motors by liquid fuel. The second is the liquid fuel and the third is the cryogenic engine developed indigenously.

The objective of the mission was to provide near real-time imaging of large area regions at frequent intervals; for quick monitoring of natural disasters, episodic events and obtain spectral signatures for agriculture, forestry, water bodies as well as for disaster warning, cyclone monitoring, cloud burst and thunderstorm monitoring.

The mission life is 10 years, ISRO said. Previous launches of GSLV include the GSLV-MkIII-M1/Chandrayaan-2 mission in July 2019 while GSLV-F11 successfully placed GSAT-7A in December 2018. The previous earth observation satellite was launched by ISRO in November 2020 onboard a polar satellite launch vehicle.

"PSLV-C49 successfully placed the EOS-01 on November 7, 2020. The mission objective was a disaster management system, earth observation. It was intended for applications in agriculture, forestry and disaster management support," ISRO said.

(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan