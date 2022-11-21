ISRO To Launch PSLV-C54 With Oceansat-3, 8 Nano Satellites On November 26

The Indian space agency will launch the satellites from Sriharikota spaceport. Scroll to know more

By JE News Desk
Mon, 21 Nov 2022 03:28 PM IST
ISRO, The Indian Space Research Organisation on Monday announced that they will launch the PSLV-C54/ EOS-06 mission with Oceansat-3 and eight nanosatellites, including one from Bhutan, on board from Sriharikota spaceport on November 26. The Indian space agency will launch the satellites at 11.56 am (rpt 11.56 am) on Saturday, said the national space agency.

"EOS-06 (Oceansat-3) plus eight nanosatellites (BhutanSat, 'Anand' from Pixxel, Thybolt two numbers from Dhruva Space, and Astrocast - four numbers from Spaceflight USA)," a senior ISRO official said when asked about the passengers aboard the rocket.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, ISRO announced that the payload capability of India's heaviest LVM3 rocket has been enhanced by up to 450kg with a successful engine test. According to the Indian Space Research Organisation, the CE20 cryogenic engine indigenously developed for Launch Vehicle Mark 3 (LVM3) was subjected to a successful hot test at an uprated thrust level of 21.8 tonnes for the first time on November 9, the country's national space agency headquartered here said in a statement.

"This will enhance the LVM3 payload capability up to 450 kg with additional propellant loading", ISRO said. The major modifications carried out on this test article compared to previous engines was the introduction of a Thrust Control Valve (TCV) for thrust control, the space agency added.

LVM3, a three-stage vehicle with two solid motor strap-ons, a liquid propellant core stage and a cryogenic stage, is capable of launching a four-tonne class of satellites into a geosynchronous transfer orbit.

"In addition to this, 3D printed LOX and LH2 turbine exhaust casings were inducted into the engine for the first time. During this test, the engine operated with approximately 20-tonne thrust level for first 40s, then thrust level was increased to 21.8 tonnes by moving the thrust control valve," the statement said.

