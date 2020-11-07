The ISRO has successfully launched its carrier vehicle PSLV C49 that will deliver 10 satellites in all with EOS-01 as the primary one.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a huge boost for India's space programme, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday launched its Earth observation satellite EOS-01 along with nine international customer satellites from the first launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

The video of the launch was shared by news agency ANI on its Twitter account. The video showed ISRO successfully launching the EOS-01 and nine other international satellites in the atmosphere. This is the first mission by ISRO in 2020.

ISRO launches EOS01 and 9 customer satellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota

"This mission is very special and unusual for ISRO. The space activity cannot be done from 'work from home'. Each engineer has to be present at the lab. When talking about missions like these, each technician, employee has to work together," said ISRO Chief K Sivan after the launch, as reported by ANI.

"During this pandemic, team ISRO raised to the occasion, worked as per COVID guidelines, without compromising on quality. It's really heartening to see all ISRO employees doing quality work at this time," he added.

The satellite was scheduled to be launched at 3:02 pm on Saturday. However, the launch was postponed till 3:12 pm due to bad weather. The countdown for the launch had started on Friday.

What is EOS-01?

The EOS-01 is an earth observation satellite that has been launched by the ISRO under a commercial agreement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), Department of Space. The EOS-01 and the other nine satellites will provide support in agriculture, forestry and disaster management planning.

The ten customer satellites include one from Lithuania for technology demonstration, and four each from Luxembourg and USA for maritime applications and multi-mission remote sensing respectively.

