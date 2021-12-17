New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has signed six agreements with four countries for launching foreign satellites during the period of two years between 2021 and 2023, Union Minister Jitendra Singh informed the Parliament on Thursday.

Replying to a question in Rajya Sabha, Jitendra Singh said that about 132 million Euros would be earned through launching of these foreign satellites on a commercial basis. "ISRO through its commercial arm, New Space India Limited (NSIL), a Government of India company under Department of Space (DOS), has been launching satellites belonging to other countries on-board Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), on a commercial basis," Singh said.

He further said that the NSIL as of date has signed six Launch Service Agreements with customers from four countries for launching foreign satellites into space onboard PSLV during 2021-2023. A total number of 124 indigenous satellites have been put into Earth's orbit including 12 student satellites.

In another written reply to a similar question in the Rajya Sabha today, Singh informed that starting from 1999 till date, a total of 342 foreign satellites belonging to 34 countries have been successfully launched onboard PSLV on a commercial basis.

The Minister said that through launching of foreign satellites on-board Indian launch vehicle, India has earned a Foreign Exchange revenue of approximately 35 Million USD and 10 Million Euros during the last 3 years between 2019 to 2021. The type of foreign satellites that were launched through Indian Launch Vehicle includes satellites primarily for Earth Observation, Scientific and Technology demonstration purposes, he added.

Meanwhile, Jitendra Singh also informed that the space agency is developing a Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) with private participation and it will be launched in the first quarter of 2022. He said that the SSLV will provide a payload capability of 500 kg to a 500 km planar orbit.

The Minister said that the development of SSLV is in the final stages and the first developmental flight of SSLV is targeted during the first quarter of 2022. He said the government has sanctioned a total cost of Rs169 Crores for the development project including the development and qualification of the vehicle systems and the flight demonstration through three development flights (SSLV-D1, SSLV-D2 and SSLV-D3).

"The hardware and structures for the SSLV development project including the solid motor cases, nozzle sub-systems, mandrels for the casting of solid motors, inter-stage structures, actuator motors and fixtures will be realized through private industry," Singh said.

The development of SSLV has been primarily envisaged to realize a cost-effective launch vehicle with high launch frequency and quick turnaround capability in order to cater to the growing opportunity in the global launch services market for small satellites.



(With ANI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan