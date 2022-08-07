ISRO's Maiden SSLV With Earth Observation Satellite, AzaadiSAT Launched From Sriharikota | 10 Facts

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday scripted history by launching its smallest rocket SSLV, which is carrying earth observation satellite EOS-02 and a students satellite AzaadiSAT from its spaceport in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota.

The SSLV, however, suffered "data loss" at the terminal stage, the ISRO said, adding that it is analysing the data to ascertain the status of the vehicle and the satellites.

"SSLV-D1 performed as expected at all stages. In the terminal phase of the mission, some data loss is occurring. We are analysing the data to conclude the final outcome of the mission with respect to achieving a stable orbitm," ISRO chairman S Somanath was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

HERE's A LOOK AT 10 FACTS YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE SSLV:

1. This is the first time when ISRO has launched a Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV).

2. It also ISRO's third mission of 2022 after the successful PSLV-C53 mission on June 30 and PSLV-C52/EOS-04 mission on February 14.

3. As per the ISRO, the SSLV-D1/EOS-02 mission aims to garner a larger pie in the small launch vehicles market, as it can place the satellites into Low Earth Orbit.

4. The SSLV is 34m tall and has a vehicle diameter of 2m.

5. It can put payloads weighing upto 500kg into the 500km planar orbit.

6. The SSLV is also carrying a students satellite AzaadiSAT to mark the 75th Anniversary of Independence. It has been built by 750 school girls across rural India.

7. AzaadiSAT has a 8U Cubesat weighing around 8kg. It is carrying 75 different payloads each weighing around 50gram.

8. The payloads were integrated by the student team of 'Space Kidz India'. As per the ISRO, Space Kidz India's ground system will be used for receiving the data from SSLV.

9. Dr Srimathy Kesan, the founder of Space Kidz India, meanwhile, said this programme aims to bring the focus that girls should be encouraged.

10. "Extremely privileged to be here, hardly people get this opportunity. We are launching our SSLV Satellite which was built by girls students and is a dream for millions," Dr Kesan told news agency ANI. "A total of 750 girl students have made 75 payloads which have been put in a Satellite to be launched today. We wanted to make this 75th year of independence a remarkable one and bring the focus towards girl children."