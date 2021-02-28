The satellite -- PSLV-C51 rocket -- launched Brazil's 637 kg Amazonia-1 as the primary satellite. Notably, this is the first time that ISRO launched a Brazilian space capsule as a primary satellite.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday launched the Brazilian satellite Amazonia-1 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota in Nellore district. This was ISRO's first space mission of 2021.

In a statement, the ISRO had earlier said that the countdown started on Saturday at 8.54 am and the launch will take place at 10.24 am on Sunday. The satellite -- PSLV-C51 rocket -- launched Brazil's 637 kg Amazonia-1 as the primary satellite. Notably, this is the first time that ISRO launched a Brazilian space capsule as a primary satellite.

"This satellite would further strengthen the existing structure by providing remote sensing data to users for monitoring deforestation in the Amazon region and analysis of diversified agriculture across the Brazilian territory," the ISRO said in a statement earlier.

What about the co-passenger satellites in the PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 mission?

The ISRO has said that the PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 mission will carry 18 co-passenger satellites are that four from ISRO's Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (three UNITYsats from consortium of three Indian academic institutes and the SD SAT from SKI) and 14 from NSIL.

Satellite to carry pictures of PM Modi

A nanosatellite -- Satish Dhawan Sat (SD SAT) -- in the PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 mission will also carry the pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a copy of the Bhagavad Gita along with the names of 25,000 individuals.

Officials have said that the satellite has been completely developed and fabricated in India, including the electronics and circuitry and highlights PM Modi's vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

"When we finalised the mission, we asked people to send in their names that will be sent to space. And, within a week we received 25,000 entries. Of these, 1,000 names were sent in by people from outside India. There is a school in Chennai that sent in the names of everyone. We decided to do this because it will spark interest of the people in the mission and space science," Hindustan Times quoted Dr Srimathy Kesan, founder and CEO of SpaceKidz India, as saying.

About Amazonia-1:

The ISRO has said that Amazonia-1 is the optical earth observation satellite of the National Institute for Space Research (INPE). This satellite would further strengthen the existing structure by providing remote sensing data to users for monitoring deforestation in the Amazon region and analysis of diversified agriculture across the Brazilian territory, the space agency said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma