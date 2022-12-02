ISRO Espionage Case: SC Sets Aside Kerala HC's Order Granting Interim Bail To 4 Accused, Asks It To Decide Afresh

THE SUPREME Court on Friday reversed a decision of the Kerala High Court granting anticipatory bail to four accused including a former Director General of Police (DGP) Siby Mathews in connection with the alleged framing of scientist Nambi Narayanan in the 1994 ISRO espionage scandal.

A bench headed by Justice MR Shah repealed the bail applications back to the Kerala High Court and asked it to decide it as early as possible, within a period of four weeks. The apex court also granted protection from arrest to the accused for five weeks as an interim arrangement till the High Court finally decides the matter.

Along with accused Mathews, the Kerala High Court granted anticipatory bail to the former Gujarat Director-General of Police (DGP) RB SreeKumar, and two former police officers of Kerala S Vijayan and Thampi S Durga Dutt, and retired intelligence official PS Jayaprakash -- in connection with the case.

Earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had requested cancellation of the anticipatory bail that had been granted to them, claiming that it could jeopardise the course of the investigation.

The CBI had previously informed the apex court that it has found in its investigation some scientists were tortured and framed in the matter due to which the development of the cryogenic engine was hit and this led to India's space programme going back by almost one or two decades.

Opposing the bail granted to the accused, CBI had said it is a "very serious matter" and there may be a larger conspiracy at the behest of foreign hands which is being investigated, ANI reported.

CBI had registered a case against 18 persons for various offences, including criminal conspiracy, in connection with the arrest and detention of Narayanan, who was accused of spying in 1994.

Two scientists and four other people, including two Maldivian women, were accused of transferring sensitive information about India's space programme to foreign nations in the case. Earleir, Central agency, CBI had given a clean chit to Narayanan and said that the Kerala police had "fabricated" the case.

On September 14, 2018, the top court appointed a three-member committee and directed the Kerala government to give Rs 50 lakh compensation to Narayanan for compelling him to undergo immense humiliation.

(With ANI Inputs)