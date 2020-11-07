New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday launched its Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-01) along with nine international satellites on-board the launch vehicle PSLV-C49 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota.

India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle in its 51st mission (PSLV-C49), launched EOS-01 as primary satellite along with nine international customer satellites. EOS-01 is an earth observation satellite intended for applications in agriculture, forestry and disaster management support, while the customer satellites are being launched under a commercial agreement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), Department of Space.

With the launch, ISRO's foreign satellite launches touched the 328-mark since 1999 when the Indian Space Research Organisation launched its first foreign satellites - South Korean Kitsat-3 and Germany's DLR-Tubsat.

Also Read
Dera chief Ram Rahim, jailed in two rape cases, got 'secret' parole by..
Dera chief Ram Rahim, jailed in two rape cases, got 'secret' parole by..

Here are the Highlights from the launch:

3:12 pm: PSLVC49 lifts off successfully from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota

3:00 pm: Mission Director has authorised the launch of PSLV-C49 at 15:12 hrs IST

2:45 pm: So far, ISRO has launched 319 foreign satellite launches - mostly as piggyback on the country's own satellites.

2:20 pm: According to the government data, the Indian space agency has earned over Rs 1,200 crore from foreign satellite launches in the last five years

2:00 pm: Watch the LIVE streaming of PSLV-C49 launch from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. 

1:50 pm: All set for the launch of PSLVC49 at 1502 hrs IST. Filling of oxidizer for the second stage (PS2) completed, ISRO tweeted. 

1:45 pm: The satellite will also be able to take pictures at night, making it useful for both surveillance, as well as civilian activities.

1:30 pm: The nine foreign satellites are from the US (4-Lemur multi-mission remote sensing satellites), Luxembourg (4 maritime application satellites by Kleos Space) and Lithuania (1-technology demonstrator).

Also Read
ISRO successfully launches PSLV-C49 with EOS-01 and nine international..
ISRO successfully launches PSLV-C49 with EOS-01 and nine international..

1:15 pm: This will be the first launch of ISRO since March when the country went into a nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

1:05 pm: "PSLV-C49/EOS-01 Mission: The countdown for the launch of PSLV-C49/EOS-01 mission commenced today at 13:02 Hrs (IST) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota," ISRO tweeted.

1:00 pm: The EOS-01 is the advanced version of RISAT-2BR2 with synthetic aperture radar (SAR) that can take pictures in all weather conditions.

Posted By: Talib Khan