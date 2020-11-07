ISRO EOS-01 Launch: India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle in its 51st mission (PSLV-C49), launched EOS-01 as primary satellite along with nine international customer satellites.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday launched its Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-01) along with nine international satellites on-board the launch vehicle PSLV-C49 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota.

India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle in its 51st mission (PSLV-C49), launched EOS-01 as primary satellite along with nine international customer satellites. EOS-01 is an earth observation satellite intended for applications in agriculture, forestry and disaster management support, while the customer satellites are being launched under a commercial agreement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), Department of Space.

With the launch, ISRO's foreign satellite launches touched the 328-mark since 1999 when the Indian Space Research Organisation launched its first foreign satellites - South Korean Kitsat-3 and Germany's DLR-Tubsat.

3:12 pm: PSLVC49 lifts off successfully from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota

3:00 pm: Mission Director has authorised the launch of PSLV-C49 at 15:12 hrs IST

2:45 pm: So far, ISRO has launched 319 foreign satellite launches - mostly as piggyback on the country's own satellites.

2:20 pm: According to the government data, the Indian space agency has earned over Rs 1,200 crore from foreign satellite launches in the last five years

2:00 pm: Watch the LIVE streaming of PSLV-C49 launch from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

1:50 pm: All set for the launch of PSLVC49 at 1502 hrs IST. Filling of oxidizer for the second stage (PS2) completed, ISRO tweeted.

All set for the launch of #PSLVC49 at 1502 hrs IST. Filling of oxidizer for the second stage (PS2) completed

1:45 pm: The satellite will also be able to take pictures at night, making it useful for both surveillance, as well as civilian activities.

1:30 pm: The nine foreign satellites are from the US (4-Lemur multi-mission remote sensing satellites), Luxembourg (4 maritime application satellites by Kleos Space) and Lithuania (1-technology demonstrator).

1:15 pm: This will be the first launch of ISRO since March when the country went into a nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

1:05 pm: "PSLV-C49/EOS-01 Mission: The countdown for the launch of PSLV-C49/EOS-01 mission commenced today at 13:02 Hrs (IST) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota," ISRO tweeted.

Countdown for the launch of #PSLVC49/#EOS01 mission commenced today at 1302 Hrs (IST) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota.

Launch is scheduled tomorrow at 1502 Hrs IST .



Launch is scheduled tomorrow at 1502 Hrs IST . pic.twitter.com/JQ0nBXHChx — ISRO (@isro) November 6, 2020

1:00 pm: The EOS-01 is the advanced version of RISAT-2BR2 with synthetic aperture radar (SAR) that can take pictures in all weather conditions.

