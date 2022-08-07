ISRO Creates History With Launch Of Maiden SSLV In Sriharikota | WATCH

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday at 9.18 am successfully launched its newly developed Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) from Satish Dhawan Space Center in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. The countdown for the launch had begun at 2.26 am while the ground testing took place on March 14.

The SSLV carries payloads weighing up to 500 kg and deploy satellites into a 500 km low earth orbit. It uses solid fuel, hydroxyl terminated polubutadiene, to fire the first three stages which takes the payloads to the desired altitude.

#WATCH ISRO launches SSLV-D1 carrying an Earth Observation Satellite & a student-made satellite-AzaadiSAT from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota



(Source: ISRO) pic.twitter.com/A0Yg7LuJvs — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2022

The fourth stage, meanwhile, comprises liquid propulsion-based Velocity Trimming Module (VTM) to place the satellites into orbit.

The earth observation satellite designed by ISRO offers advanced optical remote sensing operating in infra-red bands with high spatial resolution. EOS-02 belongs to the microsatellite series of spacecraft.

The objective of the EOS-02 is to provide inputs on thermal anomalies towards supporting applications in the domains of geo-environmental studies, forestry, hydrology, agriculture, soil, and coastal studies.

As a part of the "Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" celebrations, the SSLV has a co-passenger satellite called "AzaadiSAT" comprising 75 payloads built by 750 students from 75 rural government schools across India.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Shreya a student from St Francis Girls High School, Telangana said, "Three groups from our school have participated in this SSLV launch. I am very glad that we got this opportunity. We really worked hard on it and today we will witness the launch of the AzaadiSAT satellite."

A student from the same school, Zoha Anam, thanked her teachers and said it is a lifetime moment.

"This project gave us an opportunity to explore spacecraft and aeronautics. It inspires girls to pursue careers in space. This shouldn't have been possible without our teacher's efforts. It is indeed a great movement for all of us as we come here to witness this phenomenal event," Anam said.

Sunday's mission of ISRO is the third this year after the successful PSLV-C53 mission on June 30, which is the dedicated commercial mission of NewSpace India Ltd. On February 14, ISRO successfully placed earth observation satellite EOS-04 on board its trusted workhorse PSLV-C52/EOS-04 mission.

The radar imaging satellite was designed to provide high quality images under all weather conditions for applications such as agriculture, forestry and plantations.

(With inputs from agencies)