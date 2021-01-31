The report also stated that the letter, which was recovered from the explosion site, mentioned the blast as 'trailer' and also mentioned Iran's General Qasem Soleimani and top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh as 'martyrs'.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In the aftermath of the minor blast that took place near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi, the Delhi Police is examining dump data of mobile calls, Internet Protocol Detail Record (IPDR), CCTV footage of nearby hotels and pick and drop details of those who availed cabs, to get a lead in the ongoing probe to catch the culprits.

According to police sources, as reported by news agency PTI, the police have also questioned some individuals including few Iranian nationals and the cab driver who dropped two persons near the blast site on Friday. Meanwhile, news agency IANS reported that the investigators had searched and profiled all the passengers of a flight to Iran on Friday but nothing was found. The report also stated that a letter, which was recovered from the explosion site, mentioned the blast as 'trailer' and also mentioned Iran's General Qasem Soleimani and top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh as 'martyrs'.

Meanwhile, Israel's ambassador to India Ron Malka has said that the country is not surprised at the blast as the alert level had been increased for past few weeks following intelligence inputs. Malka also asserted that there are enough reasons to believe it was a terrorist attack. Ambassador Malka also said the investigations will look into all possible angles, including whether there are any links to the 2012 attack on Israeli diplomats here while events around the world are also being examined to find any related operations or activities at any destination.

In another surprising development, the Police also faced some challenges as most of CCTV cameras were not functional at the time of the incident. Available CCTV footage showed a taxi dropping off two people who were seen walking towards the spot where the blast took place. The driver of the vehicle has been traced and sketches of the two people are being prepared.

Initial investigations revealed that the IED was planted in a flower pot on the median near Jindal House on A P J Abdul Kalam road outside the Israeli embassy. A burnt scarf has also been recovered from the spot, which has seen for forensic examination, official sources said, adding that a screenshot of Telegram application is circulating where the Jaish-Ul-Hind allegedly took the responsibility of the attack, however, its authenticity could not be confirmed and the probe is on.

The minor blast took place on Friday evening in a high-security zone of the national capital. No one was injured. The explosion took place on a day when India and Israel marked the completion of the 29th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations.



(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan