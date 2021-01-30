Some cars were damaged in the blast that occurred about 150 metres away from the Embassy in Dr APJ Abdul Kalam road in the very high-security Lutyens' bungalow zone.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Saturday obtained a CCTV footage which showed two people, who were dropped off by a taxi, walking towards the spot near the Israeli Embassy where a low-intensity IED blast took place on Friday, reported news agency ANI. The Special Cell visited the blast site this morning and collected samples for investigation.

While no injury was reported in the incident, some cars were damaged in the blast that occured just 150 metres away from the Embassy in Dr APJ Abdul Kalam road in the very high-security Lutyens' bungalow zone.

Delhi Police Additional PRO Anil Mittal said initial impressions suggest that it could be a mischievous attempt to create some sensation but did not elaborate.

As per sources quoted by news agency ANI, the police have recovered an envelope from the blast site that was addressed to officials of the Israeli Embassy. The envelope contained a note, but the sources did not reveal any details.

"A very low intensity improvised device went off 5.05 pm. No injury to any person was reported, nor was there any damage to property except the glass panes of three vehicles parked nearby," PRO Mittal said in a statement.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the IED was planted in a flower pot on the median near Jindal House on APJ Abdul Kalam road outside the Israeli embassy, sources said. Some ball bearings used in making bombs were recovered near the blast site, they said.

Meanwhile, the paramilitary force has directed its personnel to enhance vigil at the 63 civil airports and the Delhi Metro under its cover, besides vital installations in the nuclear and aerospace domain.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) units that guard various government buildings in the national capital have been asked to maintain a "high level of alert".

The Israeli foreign ministry said all its diplomats and embassy staff in Delhi are "safe and sound".

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi and said India has taken the incident "very seriously" and that "no effort will be spared to find the culprits."

(With PTI inputs)

