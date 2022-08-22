ISIS Terrorist, Plotting Terror Attack Against Indian Elite, Detained In Russia

Russia on Monday said it has detained a suicide bomber affiliated to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), who was planning to carry out attacks against one of India's leadership elite. In a statement, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said that the terrorist took an oath of allegiance to the Amir of the Islamic State.

"Russia's FSB identified and detained a member of the Islamic State international terrorist organization banned in Russia, a native of a country in the Central Asian region, who planned to commit a terrorist act by blowing himself up against one of the representatives of the ruling circles of India," it said in a statement, adding that the terrorist was recruited in Turkey.

"He was given the task of leaving for Russia, completing the necessary documents and flying to India to commit a high-profile terrorist act," the FSB statement read.

ISIL, also known as the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), has been trying to expand its wings in India. According to the Union Home Ministry, the terror orgainsation is using various internet-based social media platforms to propagate its ideology.

Recently, the Uttar Pradesh Police had arrested an ISIS terrorist, who was planning to carry out an improvised explosive device (IED) blast on Independence Day, from the Azamgarh district. The terrorist was identified as Sabauddin Azmi alias Dilawar Khan, who was also a member of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

According to the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of the Uttar Pradesh Police, Azmi joined the ISIS via a Telegram group "Al-Saqr Media". He was in touch with a person named Bilal on Facebook with whom he used to talk about jihad and Mujahids in Jammu and Kashmir.

Later, Bilal introduced Azmi to Abu Umar, an ISIS recruiter, after which they started planning attacks against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the Uttar Pradesh Police said.

"In relation to the plan to avenge the atrocities on the Muslims in Kashmir, Musa gave the number of ISIS's Abu Bakr al-Shami, who is currently in Syria," the police said. "After coming in contact with Abu Bakr al-Shami through social media, Sabauddin learned about the retaliation of the action on Mujahideen, the formation of an Islamic organization in India like ISIS and also how to make IEDs."