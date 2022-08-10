ISIS Terrorist Planning IED Blast On Independence Day Arrested From UP's Azamgarh

The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday arrested a terrorist affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) from Azamgarh's Amilo, who was allegedly planning to carry out an improvised explosive device (IED) blast on Independence Day.

The man, a resident of the Amilo area of the Azamgarh district, has been identified as Sabauddin Azmi alias Dilawar Khan alias Bairam Khan alias Azar. He is a member of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

This comes days after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a radicalised and active member of the ISIS from his residence in Delhi for his involvement in the collection of funds for the terrorist outfit from sympathisers in India as well as abroad and sending it to Syria and other places in form of cryptocurrency.

In a statement, the Uttar Pradesh Police said Azmi tried to lure people join the ISIS via different social media platforms. It has registered a case under sections 121A, 122, 123 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Arms Act.

"We received information that a person in Mubarakpur of Azamgarh district, who is influenced by the ISIS ideology through his associates, is spreading the jihadi ideology through WhatsApp and other social media applications. He is also encouraging others to join the terrorist organization," the police said.

Azmi, the police said, was a member of a Telegram channel "Al-Saqr Media" that was created by the ISIS. In 2018, he connected with a man name Bilal on Facebook, with whom he used to talk about jihad and Mujahids in Jammu and Kashmir. He also introduced him to Musa alias Khattab Kashmiri, another member of the terror group.

After getting in touch with Musa, Azmi received training of hand grenades, bombs and IEDs by Abu Umar - an ISIS recruiter who is a resident of Mauritania - through social media apps. The police said he was allegedly trying to attack Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

"In relation to the plan to avenge the atrocities on the Muslims in Kashmir, Musa gave the number of ISIS's Abu Bakr al-Shami, who is currently in Syria. After coming in contact with Abu Bakr al-Shami through social media, Sabauddin learned about the retaliation of the action on Mujahideen, the formation of an Islamic organization in India like ISIS and also how to make IEDs," the police said.

FAMILY IN DISARRAY

Azmi's arrest has left his family members in a confused state, who are now wondering how he got in touch with an ISIS terrorist. His brother, Salim, said Azmi "did not use to go anywhere", adding that it is "beyond understanding" for the family that he is connected to the ISIS.

"A policeman came and asked the family members' names. The ATS personnel, nearly 10 in number came in civil dress and asked if he was Sabauddin Azmi. They caught his hand and took him inside the house. They started searching the house. I asked who they were. They took my phone from my hand," he told news agency ANI.

"They said that they are looking out for his phone as there is a call being made from his phone to a woman. His friend is missing, so we are taking him to interrogate and will drop him home after the interrogation is complete in an hour. But that did not happen," he added.