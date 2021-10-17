New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Indian intelligence agencies have warned that terror organisations, backed by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), might continue to target civilians, government officials, non-locals, Kashmiri Pandits and media persons in Jammu and Kashmir as a part of their revised strategy in the Valley, reported Dainik Jagran quoting sources.

Jagran sources have informed that a hit list of 200 people, which also includes names of several Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members, have also been prepared by terror outfits to carry out attacks in the Valley.

The sources said that ISI might also float a new terror organisation for future attacks. The new terror organisation will be based on The Resistance Front (TRF), a group affiliated to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the Jagran sources said.

The latest intel warning comes at a time when attacks on civilians have increased in the Valley. So far in 2021, more than 30 civilians have lost their lives in such attacks. However, senior officials in Jammu and Kashmir have ruled out any security lapse behind the recent killings in the Valley.

"There was no lapse in security... They (terrorists) chose soft targets, we had not provided security to them (civilians). It is not possible to provide security to all soft targets," Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"It is the job of politicians to make all kinds of statements. I am a professional and I know how to deal with it (situation). We are dealing with it professionally," said Kumar while dismissing criticism of the security apparatus by politicians.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a five-hour meeting with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Intelligence Bureau (IB) chief Arvind Kumar and other top Home Ministry officials earlier this month to review the situation in the Valley.

During the meeting, Shah was briefed about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the overall security situation in border areas of the union territory (UT). It is believed that Shah during the meeting had directed the officials to ensure that those involved in civilian killings are nabbed and to check the further occurrence of such incidents.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma