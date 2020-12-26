According to a report by Dainik Jagran, intelligence agencies have sent a report to the Centre, expressing their concerns that Khalistani terrorists are planning to launch multiple attacks in Punjab amid the ongoing farmers' protest.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: At a time when thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, are protesting against farm laws, intelligence agencies have warned that Khalistani terrorists, backed by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), might carry out attacks in India.

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, intelligence agencies have sent a report to the Centre, expressing their concerns that Khalistani terrorists are planning to launch multiple attacks in Punjab amid the ongoing farmers' protest.

Alerting the Centre, the intelligence agencies said that huge cache of weapons and arms have been recovered by the Punjab Police and Border Security Forces (BSF) from border areas recently which shows that "ISI might be planning something", Dainik Jagran reported.

Notably, the Punjab Police had recovered nearly 11 Arges-84 hand grenades dropped by a Pakistani drone from Gurdaspur earlier this week. The security officials had said that the consignment was found in a field in Salach village, located about one km from the border.

"Lately, the drones have been getting bigger and more powerful, triggering concerns that these could not only be used to carry larger quantities of arms but also rain explosives at security camps in border areas," Hindustan Times quoted an official as saying.

5 terrorists, backed by ISI, arrested in Delhi

Meanwhile, this is not the first time when security agencies have warned of an attack by ISI-backed terrorists. Earlier this month, the Delhi Police had arrested five terrorists after a shootout and recovered arms and ammunition.

The Police claimed that the five terrorists -- two from Punjab and three from Jammu and Kashmir -- were backed by ISI for narcoterrorism and were also linked with the murder of Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh in Punjab.

"Gangsters are being used for target killings. It serves 2 purposes - creating communal disharmony and demoralising people who stand against terrorism. 2 of the 5 people were involved in the murder of Balwinder Singh in Oct - one Gurjeet Singh Bhura and one Sukhdeep," the Delhi Police had said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma