'Ishwar, Allah, All Come From Om': Muslim Body Chief Sparks Row, Irked Religious Leaders Leave Event

Religious leader Maulana Syed Arshad Madani sparked a controversy on Tuesday after he said the various names used by different religions to refer to god were derived from one source recognised as 'Om'. Arshad Madani, who was addressing 34th general session of Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind, irked several religious leaders who left the stage after the statement.

The president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (Arshad faction), could be heard saying, "I asked dharma gurus when there was no one, neither Shri Ram, nor Brahma, then whom did they worship? Some people told me that they used to worship Om."

"I asked who was Om. A lot of people said Om was wind, which did not have any form or colour, but was ominpresent. I told them that is whom we call 'Allah'. Om is called Allah by us, Ishwar by you (Hindus), Khuda by Farsi-speaking people (Persian) and God by English-speaking people," he said.

"This means that there is only one Om or Allah, that Manu (Adam) used to worship," the Maulana concluded. He was speaking during the ongoing annual general session of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind at the Ramlila ground in Delhi.

After Arshad Madani, Jain Muni Acharya Lokesh Muni took the stage. Expressing his disapproval over the Maulana's statement, Jain said, “We only agree with living in harmony, but all the story regarding, Om, Allah, and Manu is all rubbish. He (Madani) completely spoiled the atmosphere of the session."

"The stories he said, I can narrate even bigger stories than that. I would even request him (Madani) to come for a discussion with me, or even I can come to meet him in Saharanpur," ANI quoted Jain as saying.

He went on to say that it must be kept in mind that the first Jain Tirthankar was Rishabh, and his sons were Bharata and Bahubali, on whose name this country 'Bharat' was named. "You can't erase this. We don't agree with those statements," Jain said.

Angered by Arshad Madani's statement, Jain and several other religious leaders then left the stage.