Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal Welcome Twins, Aadiya And Krishna

MUKESH Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal welcomed twins- a baby girl and a baby boy on Sunday, informed the Ambani family through an official release on Sunday.

In the statement, the Ambani family said, "We are delighted to share that our children Isha and Anand have been blessed by the Almighty with twins on 19th November 2022. Isha and the babies, baby girl Aadiya and baby boy Krishna are doing well. We seek your blessings and good wishes for Aadiya, Krishna, Isha, and Anand in this most important phase of their life."

Isha and Anand tied the knot in December 12, 2018, in a grand wedding ceremony that took place in Mumbai. The functions witnessed the presence of several Bollywood celebrities and people from political and business backgrounds.

Meanwhile, earlier in 2020, Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani and daughter-in-law Shloka Ambani welcomed their baby boy.

Meanwhile, Isha Ambani also announced the opening of a first-of-its-kind space in the sphere of the arts, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex in October. Isha Ambani announced that cultural centre will be dedicated to her mother Nita M Ambani--an educationist, businesswoman, philanthropist, and long-time patron of the arts--it promises to be a cultural landmark.

NMACC is housed within the Jio World Centre, which is also home to the country's largest convention centre, retail and hospitality outlets, and more, all in the heart of India's financial and entertainment capital. Speaking on the occasion, Isha Ambani said, "The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is so much more than a space - it is the culmination of my mother's passion for arts, culture and her love for India. She has always dreamt of creating a platform that would be welcoming to audiences, artists, performers and creatives at large. Her vision for NMACC is to showcase the best of what India has to offer to the world and bring the world to India."

(With inputs from ANI)