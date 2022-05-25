Amaravati | Jagran News Desk: The Jinnah Tower in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur, a pre-Independence era monument, has again created a controversy after the state police took several BJP leaders, including its national secretary Sunil Deodhar, and workers into custody after they sought to march to the Jinnah Tower demanding that it should be renamed after former President APJ Abdul Kalam.

The leaders were detained after they tried to take out a march to Jinnah Tower in Guntur but police foiled the attempt. The decision to protest at the tower was taken in a meeting of the BJP's youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM). For the past few months, the BJP and other Hindu organisations have been demanding that the historic Jinnah Tower be renamed but the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government paid no heed.

See the brutality on patriots for demanding change of name from #JinnahTower to Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam.

Protest march was organised by @BJYM4Andhra against this injustice.

Minority Appeaser, autocratic @ysjagan Govt. showed their real colour to suppress voices.#No2Jinnah_Yes2Kalam pic.twitter.com/JW6EA8A4tM — Sunil Deodhar (@Sunil_Deodhar) May 24, 2022

On Tuesday, Deodhar, the co-in-charge of the party for the state, was in the city and sought to lead the protest. The BJP demanded that the Jinnah Tower be renamed A P J Abdul Kalam Tower. However, no permission was given by the police and the leaders who tried to march toward the tower were detained.

BJP Rajya Sabha member G V L Narasimha Rao condemned the high-handed behaviour of the police against his party leaders and their detention. In a tweet, he wondered "if we are in AP or Pakistan".

We strongly condemn high handed behavior & detention, arrest of our state co-incharge and National Secy @Sunil_Deodhar, National Secy @satyakumar_y and hundreds of @BJP4Andhra cadres for seeking naming of Jinnah tower as Abdul Kalam Tower. Wonder if we are in AP or Pakistan? https://t.co/ZXLu7N9uly — GVL Narasimha Rao (@GVLNRAO) May 24, 2022

State BJP president Somu Veerraju said not only their party but also the people demanded that the tower be renamed. He said there was widespread support for the demand to remove Jinnah's name and the tower be renamed after Abdul Kalam. "The state government cannot adopt an oppressive stance over our demand," Veerraju added.

Jinnah Tower Controversies:

This is not the first time when the Jinnah Tower in Guntur became the bone of contention between the BJP and the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh. Earlier in December last year, BJP's Andhra Pradesh chief Somu Veerraju raised the demand to rename it and asked how can we continue using the name of a person who was responsible for the country's partition.

"How can we continue to use the name of a man who was responsible for the country's partition? Many Indians suffered due to the partition. At a time when many people in Pakistan consider India as an enemy nation, BJP feels that continuing to use Jinnah’s name for a centre in Guntur is not acceptable,” Somu Veerraju had said.

On Republic Day this year, several right-wing group members were detained by the Andhra police after they tried to hoist the national flag at Jinnah Tower. They were seen raising slogans of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai’ while moving towards the tower before they were stopped by the police and detained for violating prohibitory orders.

Meanwhile, Guntur Mayor and YSRCP leader Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu had declined the demands to remane the Jinnah Tower. He cited that the Guntur Municipal Corporation had in 1966 rejected a resolution to rename the Jinnah Tower to Hamid Minar. "Jinnah Tower is an enduring symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity and no force can disrupt the secular traditions of Guntur town," he had said.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan