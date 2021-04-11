Maharashtra Lockdown: Though Thackeray is in favour of a complete lockdown, media reports suggest that several Maharashtra Cabinet Ministers have opposed the idea of a complete shutdown as that would "severely affect" the economy of the state.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: With Maharashtra reeling under the impact of the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will take a final call on imposing a '15-day strict' lockdown in the state after a crucial meet with the COVID-19 task force on Sunday. Thackeray had held an all-party meet on Saturday evening where he suggested that lockdown is the only way possible to control the spike in coronavirus cases.

During the meeting, which was attended by state Cabinet Ministers and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, a 'fired-up' Thackeray had asked for solutions to "bring this situation under control".

"On the one hand there is a public sentiment but on the other hand, there is an outbreak of coronavirus, in which case if you want to win this battle you have to go through some hardships," said Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in a statement.

Ashok Chavan, former Maharashtra Chief Minister and leader of state Congress, has said that imposing a lockdown has become necessary for the government but its "nature, scope and duration" need to finalised.

"There should be a balance when imposing restrictions to prevent coronavirus and necessary factors should also be considered while imposing restrictions," he said.

Meanwhile, the opposition BJP has supported the lockdown but said that a proper plan should be laid before as it might anger the people of the state. "If you impose lockdown, people will be angry. Many businesses will be shut. Think about that," said Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during the meeting.

Maharashtra has been hit hard by the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. The state has been reporting over 50,000 cases and 250 deaths regularly over the last few days, causing a panic among the officials. The state government has imposed a night curfew and weekend lockdown to control the surge but officials are in favour of more stricter curbs.

