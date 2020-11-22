The weather department, which has predicted that the temperature will significantly drop from early December, has blamed the higher temperature in the central Pacific Ocean for triggering a change in the weather pattern in India this year.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that north India will have colder than usual winter this season as the mercury will stay 2 to 3 degree Celsius below normal.

This change in the weather pattern is known as 'La Nina' due to which India is seeing a change in weather patterns. However, scientists and weather experts believe that there are several other factors like 'western disturbance' which will impact the weather pattern in India this season.

What is 'La Nina'?

When the temperature in the central Pacific Ocean gets higher due to the "El Niño–Southern Oscillation (ENSO)", impacting the weather pattern in faraway regions like India, then it is known as 'La Nina'. In Spanish, La Nina means 'little girl'.

Is La Nina frequent?

La Nina has occurred over the years on a frequent basis. Since the beginning of the 20th century, La Nina events have occurred for at least 22 times.

Why does La Nina impact weather pattern India?

During La Nina, which generally persists for five months, the temperature at the central Pacific Ocean rises by three to five degree Celsius due to strong winds that blow over it. The strong winds warm the ocean water which then moves west, impacting the weather pattern in Africa, Asia, Australia, North and South America.

Notably, La Nina can also lead to droughts or intense storms across the globe.

How La Nina will impact India?

Due to La Nina, the winters are going to be colder than usual this year, the IMD has predicted. The weather department has said that La Nina conditions are favourable for cold wave conditions due to which temperature across north India will likely stay around 2 to 2.5 degrees Celsius below normal this entire season.

"Both maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to remain around 2-2.5 degrees Celsius below normal this entire season. Also, since winter is setting in early with temperatures already low, the minimum is likely to fall to 5-6 degrees Celsius as early as December 10. This usually happens after December 20," Hindustan Times quoted a senior IMD official as saying.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma