New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The current upward trend in daily COVID-19 cases has sparked fears that a fourth wave of the pandemic might hit India soon. However, top health experts have allayed such fear and said that the country will "unlikely" experience another wave until and unless a new variant emerges.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Dr Rommel Tickoo (Director of Internal Medicine of Max Healthcare) said India is reaching endemicity and will not witness any major surge. However, he advised people to take all necessary precautions and follow appropriate COVID norms.

"COVID-19 cases are rising likely due to an increase in tourism activities. A lot of people are travelling to places, going for holidays, vacations and things are almost getting back to normal. So, this surge is expected in quite a few states," Dr Tickoo said.

"As long as the disease is mild and no complications are reported, like in the case of pneumonia earlier, we should not be worried. But, as I said earlier, this viral disease will stay here for some more time. We need to be extremely careful and take all precautions like to follow government guidelines and COVID-19 appropriate behaviour," added Dr Tickoo.

Dr Sujeet Kumar Singh, director of the National Centre for Disease Control, also agreed with Dr Tickoo and said that "there is no reason to believe" that the current spike would lead to the beginning of the fourth wave.

Dr NK Arora, who heads the covid-19 working group of the National Technical Advisory Group of Immunization (NTAGI), also expressed a similar opinion. "We do not see a reason to be worried or panic yet," he was quoted as saying by Money Control.

India reports over 7,000 for 2nd straight day

India on Friday reported 7,584 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's active caseload to 36,267, said the Union Health Ministry data. This was the second straight day when India saw a spike of 7,000 cases.

On Thursday, the country had reported 7,240 cases.

Centre writes to states, UTs

On Thursday, the Centre has asked all states and union territories (UTs) to ensure a high-level of testing in areas where cases are rising. It also urged them to follow the five-fold strategy - test-track-treat, vaccination and COVID appropriate behaviour - to fight the virus.

"Given the significance of adequate testing in early identification of cases and providing an accurate picture of the level of infection spread, it is required that states/UTs must ensure high-level of testing in all such areas that are reporting new cases/cluster of cases," Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.

"This will enable states/UTs to take timely pre-emptive action wherever required," he said.

