New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Friday (March 18), reported a total of 2,500 cases of the COVID-19 virus, indicating that the country has safely steered off the Omicron strain and the third wave. The reason behind this has been credited to the fast vaccination drive and some timely measures that helped contain the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. However, despite this, India might see a fresh wave because of the rising coronavirus cases in many parts of the world.

Regarding this, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote to all additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, and secretaries of (Health) of all States and UTs, stressing that there should be a continued focus on the five-fold strategy: Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination and adherence to Covid-appropriate behavior.

Furthermore, Bhushan also mentioned that as part of intensified surveillance, patients hospitalized with Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI) will be tested again for COVID-19 and positive samples will be sent for genome sequencing.

However, after about a month of decline, the COVID-19 cases began to increase around the world last week. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), the reason behind this rise was a combination of many factors like the highly transmissible Omicron variant and its BA.2 sublineage, as well as the lifting of public health and social measures.

Meanwhile, Europe saw an increase in the number of cases by 2 percent between March 7 and 12. The spread of the omicron variant's BA.2 sub-lineage might be the reason behind the increase, as reported by The Wire. In addition, Hong Kong health authorities reported 29,272 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday (March 16), up from 27,765 on Tuesday (March 15) along with 217 deaths, compared with 228 in the previous 24 hours. Finally, the United States showed rising COVID-19 trends from March 1 to March 10, which is approximately twice the rate seen in February.

Figures showing a global rise in COVID-19 cases could herald a much bigger problem as some countries also report a drop in testing rates, the WHO said on Tuesday, warning nations to remain vigilant against the virus.

