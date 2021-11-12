New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday spoke about the decline of the Congress party and its drubbing in almost all the Assembly and General Elections in the past few years. Speaking during Jan Jagran Abhiyan, Rahul Gandhi said that the loving, affectionate and nationalistic ideology of Congress is overshadowed by the hateful ideology of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) and the BJP.

Addressing the launch of the party’s digital media campaign for its upcoming Jan Jagran Abhiyan, the 51-year-old MP from Wayanad further said that the loving ideology of Congress was overshadowed because the grand old party did not propagate it aggressively among the masses.

"Today, whether we like it or not, the hateful ideology of the RSS and BJP has overshadowed the loving, affectionate and nationalistic ideology of the Congress party. Our ideology is alive, vibrant, but it has been overshadowed,” Rahul Gandhi as quoted by news agency ANI said.

“Our ideology has been overshadowed because we’ve not propagated it aggressively among our own people,” the former Congress president who is a vocal critic of the ruling BJP and its ideological mentor RSS further explained.

Moreover, he questioned whether the Hindutva and Hinduism could be the same and said that 'if they are same, why don't they have the same name'. He also said that Hindutva is all about beating minorities including Sikhs and Muslims.

"What is the difference between Hinduism & Hindutva, can they be the same thing? If they're the same thing, why don't they have the same name? They're obviously different things. Is Hinduism about beating a Sikh or a Muslim? Hindutva of course is", the former Congress president said.

Rahul Gandhi's remarks came amid a major controversy over Congress leader Salman Khurshid's book in which he analogue Hindutva and radical Islamist Group ISIS. Khurshid, in his book ‘Sunrise over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times, wrote, "Sanatan Dharma and classical Hinduism known to sages and saints are being pushed aside by robust Hindutva, by all standards a political version similar to the jihadist Islam of groups like the ISIS and Boko Haram and recent years".

A political slugfest erupted after Salman Khurshid's book was launched on Wednesday with many in the ruling dispensation demanding a ban on the book while several Congress leader were seen defending the former Union Minister. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra accused the Congress of dividing people of Hindu community and even threatened to ban the book in Madhya Pradesh.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan