AIIMS has conducted a study and found that fever is not always a ‘predominant’ symptom of COVID-19 and its “overemphasis can lead to several cases being missed”.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The novel coronavirus is rising at an alarming rate across the world. In India, the deadly pathogen has affected more than 13 lakh and claimed over 31,000 lives. The hard battle against the dreadful infection is accompanied with the efforts of scientists and researchers trying to learn more about the virus and its symptoms as there are a lot of traits of COVID-19 that are still unknown.

Amid this, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) conducted a study and found that fever is not always a ‘predominant’ symptom of COVID-19 and its “overemphasis can lead to several cases being missed”.

In a study that was conducted at AIIMS Trauma Centre in Delhi and Haryana’s Jhajjar, researchers and doctors found that fever was reported only 17 per cent of the 144 patients admitted at the hospitals.

The study, which was published in the Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR) Indian Journal of Medical Research, further claimed that 44 per cent of the hospitalised patients were asymptomatic and fever’s overemphasis as a predominant COVID-19 symptom is a “cause of concern as these asymptomatic patients are potential transmitters of infection in the community”.

Also Read | Understanding Coronavirus: Six distinct clusters of COVID-19 symptoms

"Fever was present in only 17 per cent of our patients, which was far less compared to other reports across the globe, including the Chinese cohort in whom 44 per cent had fever at the time of presentation and 88 per cent developed fever during the hospital stay," the study stated, as reported by India Today.

The study also found that most of the symptomatic patients had mild respiratory symptoms like throat irritation, nasal symptoms and cough.

Fever has been considered a predominant symptom of the novel coronavirus. However, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in June this year noted that loss of smell and taste, diarrhoea, and muscle pain are also symptoms of the deadly COVID-19 infection that affected over 13 lakh in India so far.

Also Read | Are mouth rashes, reddish spots prominent symptoms of COVID-19? Here's what a study has found

"In this single-centre study of 144 hospitalized patients with confirmed Covid-19 in north India, the characteristic findings included younger age, high proportion of asymptomatic patients, long time to PCR negativity and low need for intensive care unit care," Indian Express quoted Dr Randeep Guleria, who was one of the authors of the study, as saying.

Meanwhile, the novel coronavirus, which was first reported in China’s Wuhan and caused by SARS‑CoV‑2, has affected more than 13 lakh in India while over 31,000 have succumbed to the deadly virus. However, the fatality rate in India is lower as compared to other country. The recovery rate in India is also the highest in the world as over 8.49 lakh people have been cured from coronavirus and discharged from hospitals.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma