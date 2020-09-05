Urging people not to panic, Kejriwal at an online media address said that his government has taken several steps to control the spread of the virus.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the alarming rise in coronavirus cases across the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that the situation in the city-state is ‘under control’, adding that the cases are rising because the testing has been doubled.

Urging people not to panic, Kejriwal at an online media address said that his government has taken several steps to control the spread of the virus. He, however, said that there is ‘no room for complacency’, noting Delhiities must follow preventive measures against COVID-19.

"As per data between August 15 and today, fatality rate among COVID-19 patients is 1 per cent in Delhi against 1.7 per cent of national fatality rate. Our recovery rate is 87 per cent against 77 per cent on national level. COVID-cases are rising in Delhi because we've increasing testing," Kejriwal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Noting that there is no shortage of beds in Delhi, Kejriwal said that only 5,000 beds out of 14,000 are occupied in the national capital. "Out of 5,000 beds, 1,600-1,700 beds are occupied by those who belong to other states," Kejriwal said.

Delhi has been witnessing a rise in coronavirus cases over the last few days. According to state health department, the national capital on Friday reported its biggest single-day spike of 2,914 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking Delhi’s tally to over 1.85 lakh.

'No chance of second lockdown'

Amid the alarming rise of coronavirus cases, a Delhi government official has dismissed the reports of another lockdown in Delhi as “cases have increased because testing has been ramped up”.

"So, it is not that cases are rising alarmingly, and hence there is no chance of going back to lockdown," news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.

The dreadful coronavirus, which was first reported in China’s Wuhan, has affected 1,85,220 and claimed 4,513 lives in Delhi so far, according to the state health department.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma