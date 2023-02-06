IRCTC Will Now Allow You To Order Food Via WhatsApp; Details Inside

ORDERING food during a train journey has become easier and simpler as you can do it through WhatsApp now. Yes, you heard it right. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. (IRCTC) on Monday launched its e-catering services for the travellers through WhatsApp.

Earlier, the passengers had two options for ordering food, including the IRCTC's website-- www.catering.irctc.co.in and e-catering app Food on Track.

Releasing an official statement, Railways briefed the process of ordering food via WhatsApp during their train journey. Take a look:

1. The passengers will receive a message from the business WhatsApp number while booking their ticket, for opting for e-catering services by clicking the link www.ecatering.irctc.

2. The customer will then land on the website and they can book the meals from the restaurants of their choice available at stations enroute directly through the e-catering website of IRCTC without even requiring to download the App.

3. Following this, WhatsApp number will be enabled to become an interactive two-way communication platform for the customer wherein an AI power chatbot will handle all queries of e-catering services for the passengers and will also book meals for them.

According to the official statement, WhatsApp communication has been implemented for e-catering services on selected trains and passengers and based on customer feedback and suggestions, Railways will enable the same on other trains too.

A total of 50,000 meals are being served in a day to the customers through IRCTC’s e-catering services enabled through its website as well as app, informed the statement.

Earlier this year, an online food platform in collaboration with WhatsApp chatbot solutions provider Jio Haptik Technologies Limited enabled the passengers to order food on train.

The passenger can order their food by their PNR numbers from the food delivery app and can get deliveries direct to their seats with real-time order tracking, feedback and support, the company said in a statement.