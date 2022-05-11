New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has revised its online ticketing process. All the travellers who book their tickets using irctc website or app should note that from now on all the customers will be asked to provide their numbers and electronic mail IDs verified before booking tickets. For booking a ticket, verification is mandatory and now ticket reservations will be allowed without it.

According to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, these fresh rules will be applicable to those who have not done online booking since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.



Here's how you can verify mobile numbers, and e-mail IDs to reserve tickets via IRCTC:

Step-1 Visit the IRCTC website or app and then navigate to the verification window.

Step-2 Enter your registered mobile number and e-mail address.

Step-3 On the right, you will see an option for verification, and on the left, an edit button. If you want to change both, or either, tap on the editing option. If not, go for verification.

Step-4 On your registered number, you will receive a one-time password (OTP). Enter the OTP for verification.

Step-5The process to complete verification for the e-mail ID is similar. Only, you will get the OPT or code on your mail.

Step-by-step process of doing an online reservation after verification, here:

(1.) Go to the IRCTC portal or app and log in using your credentials.

(2.) Enter source station, destination, date of journey, and a class of coach.

(3.) From a list of trains that appears, select one that is most convenient to you and click on ‘Book Now.’

(4.) Enter details such as passengers name, age, gender, berth preference, choice of food/no food etc.

(5.) Click on ‘Make Payment,’ choose the mode of payment and complete the transaction.

(6.) You will get a booking confirmation and journey details on the registered mobile number and e-mail address

Posted By: Ashita Singh