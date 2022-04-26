New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: If you are planning to book your train tickets online for your journey through Indian Railways, then this news is very useful for you. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) has announced a temporary suspension of the Passenger Reservation System for about two and a half hours tonight for technical improvement.

Through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC), people will not be able to book tickets online from 11:45 pm on April 26, Tuesday for about two and a half hours, that is, till 2.15 am on April 27, Wednesday.

Due to technical reasons, the computerized passenger reservation system operated by the Indian Railways will remain closed. Railway officials said that the bookings will be closed for about two and a half hours to upgrade the system.

During this time, other services related to PRS including reservation, cancellation, reservation chart-making, and inquiry counter service will also be closed. No information related to train and parcel will be available. Information related to any kind of trains will also not be available through IVRS/Touch Screen, Call Center (Telephone No-139).

People book tickets before travelling in trains through Computerized Passenger Reservation System Centers operated by Indian Railways. In this age of technology, most people make online reservations of tickets by visiting www.irctc.co.in website sitting at home to save time.

Through Passenger Reservation System, passengers can buy general or unreserved tickets from computerized unreserved ticketing system centres. Apart from this, train tickets can also be booked from the automatic ticket vending machines installed at the stations. In such a situation, when the computerized passenger reservation system operated by the Indian Railways is kept closed for improvement or other work, then people face problems. Therefore, the railways do this work at such a time when people will face fewer problems.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav