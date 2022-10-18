IRCTC Scam: Delhi Court Refuses To Cancel Tejashwi Yadav's Bail; Raps Him For Threatening CBI Officers

DELHI's Rouse Avenue court on Tuesday refused to cancel the bail of Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav in an alleged IRCTC scam case but came down heavily on him and warned him against using inappropriate words for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and its officer probing the alleged scam, in which Tejashwi has been named an accused. The court asked him to be more careful in choosing his words while speaking in public.

"If you speak in public, then choose the right words," Special Judge Geetanjali Goel told Tejashwi Yadav's counsel after CBI submitted that he has threatened its officers.

The CBI had claimed that at a recent press conference, Yadav had attempted to subvert the process of law and thwart the entire investigation as well as the consequent trial, and “blatantly abused the liberty granted to him.” However, Yadav dismissed the CBI's arguments and termed them "just a narrative-building exercise" by the ruling BJP against rivals.

The CBI officials told the court that Tejashwi Yadav gave a speech threatening them by saying, "One day they (the CBI officials) would retire, and government would also change, then what would they do?".

"What kind of speech was that? Wasn't it a threat to us? The accused are trying to discredit the agency. We are not working at the behest of anyone. The accused are threatening us," the CBI said.

Yadav contended that he is in the opposition party and raising questions on the wrongdoings of the government is his duty. "I am in opposition party and raising questions on wrongdoings of the Government is my duty. CBI and ED are being misused by the present Govt. All opposition party members feel the same," Tejashwi's counsel told the court.

"You're a Deputy Chief Minister, you should think before speaking as the people of Bihar are not well educated, they won't understand your message. I am not cancelling the bail," the judge said. The court said a detailed order will be passed later.

The court had in October 2018 granted bail to Yadav after he appeared before it in pursuance to a summon issued against him in the matter related to alleged irregularities in granting operational contract of two Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) hotels to a private firm.

