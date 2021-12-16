New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The winters have started, and soon people across the globe will celebrate Christmas and New Year. Often we have seen people travelling during this period in order to spend quality time with family and friends. Though there are many travel destinations to visit, Kashmir, the paradise on Earth always steals hearts and attracts people. The natural meadows, flower gardens, lakes, and the shikaras floating on those lakes make the atmosphere cozy.

Here is a piece of good news for people who are planning to visit Kashmir, the tourism wing of the Indian Railways, IRCTC, is offering a tour package of five nights and six days to Srinagar, Gulmarg, Sonmarg, and Pahalgam from Raipur. The cost of the tour package has been kept at a starting price of Rs 30,285.

Itinerary: Raipur-Delhi-Srinagar-Pahalgam-Sonmarg-Gulmarg-Raipur

Day 1:

Raipur-Delhi-Srinagar

The tour will begin from Raipur airport, where passengers will board a flight for Delhi, and later in Delhi, they will board a connecting flight Srinagar. After landing at Srinagar, tourists will be taken to hotels where they will have their dinner and rest.

Day 2

Srinagar - Pahalgam

On the second day, tourists will leave for Pahalgam, where they will visit saffron fields and Avantipura ruins. Enjoy the nature charm of the valley. Tourists can do further sightseeing. However, it will be done at own cost.

Day 3

Pahalgam - Sonmarg

On day third, tourists will leave for Sonmarg, where they can visit the plains of Sindh and the forests of Mahasir. People can also experience pony ride activities at their own cost.

Day 4

Pahalgam - Gulmarg

Tourists on day four will leave for Gulmarg. In Gulmarg, people will experience the beauty of the valley as well as snowfall. People will be taken to the flower field in Gulmarg.

Day 5

Gulmarg - Srinagar

On Day 5, tourists will leave for Srinagar, where they will visit places like Shankaracharya Temple, Mughal Gardens, Cheshmashhi, Parimahal, Botanical Gardens, and Shalimar Gardens, Hazratbal Shrine on the banks of Dal Lake.

Day 6

Srinagar - Raipur

Day 6 marks the last day of the tour. On this day, people will board a flight from Srinagar and will return to Raipur.

