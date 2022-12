IRCTC Cancelled Train List Today: 226 Trains Cancelled; Check Full List Here

The Indian Railways have cancelled 226 trains on Wednesday due to operational and infrastructure maintenance related work and in order to ensure security. As per the latest notification issued by the Railway department, 40 more trains which were scheduled to depart on December 14 were partially cancelled today.

People can check the list of cancelled trains on the official site of railway department indianrail.gov.in/mntes and can select the date of the journey. After going through the website, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen. After clicking on the Cancelled Trains option, you can see full list of trains with routes, time and other details. You can also check fully or partially list of cancelled trains.

Those who have booked their tickets via IRCTC website will get refund in their accounts after their tickets will be cancelled automatically. Passengers who have booked their tickets through Railway counters have to visit their concerned reservation counter to claim refund of the cancelled tickets.

For more details, passengers can check official website of IRCTC and can details about the schedules, arrivals, departure times of the train. Passengers can also download mobile apps like NTES in case of any queries.

