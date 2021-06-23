Iqbal Kaskar was arrested in a case in which 25 kilograms of Charas (Hashish) was being brought to Punjab from Jammu and Kashmir. The consignment was meant to be distributed in Mumbai later.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday arrested Underworld Don Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar in connection with a drugs case in Jammu and Kashmir. According to preliminary reports, Iqbal Kaskar was arrested in a case in which he was peddling 25 kilograms of Charas (Hashish) to Punjab from Jammu and Kashmir. The consignment was meant to be distributed in Mumbai later.

According to the NCB, during the investigation of a drugs case the agency obtained some important clues in relation to the underworld linked with the terror funding. Iqbal Kaskar is currently lodged in Thane jail.

"During questioning of the accused in the matter, some links were found related to Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar. Kaskar has been taken into custody," it said.

The Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) of Thane Police had arrested Kaskar in September 2017 on the charges of extortion. He was charged under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). The arrest was made on the basis of a complaint filed by a builder, who alleged that the fugitive don's brother had been extorting money from him since 2013.

Earlier, Iqbal Kaskar was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case. The ED also lodged a case against him in connection with the alleged extortion of a builder in Maharashtra. Iqbal Kaskar and his gang members had allegedly extorted Rs 3 crore from the builder.

Kaskar, who was deported from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2003, is said to be operating Dawood’s real estate business in the city, according to the police. He was also wanted in a murder case and the Sara Sahara illegal construction case. He was, however, acquitted in both the cases in 2007.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan