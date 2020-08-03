Iqbal Ansari, Muslim litigant in Ayodhya case, receives Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan' invitation
Iqbal Ansari, former litigant in Ayodhya land dispute case, receives invitation to attend the foundation laying ceremony of #RamTemple in Ayodhya. He says, "I believe it was Lord Ram's wish that I receive the first invitation. I accept it." pic.twitter.com/z1PZMJdwsw— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 3, 2020
The 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony of Ram Temple at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya is scheduled to be held on August 5. During the ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in presence of several other prominent guests.
Besides Modi, other high-profile leaders expected to attend the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony included RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, former UP CM Kalyan Singh among others.
Billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani and Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani is also likely to attend the Ram Temple groundbreaking ceremony. In view of the coronavirus situation, only around 180 people have been invited to attend the ceremony. The officials have asked people not to reach Ayodhya on the day of 'bhoomi pujan'.
Posted By: Shashikant Sharma