New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Iqbal Ansari, who was the Muslim litigant in the Ayodhya land dispute case, has been invited for foundation stone laying ceremony or 'bhoomi pujan' of Ram Temple at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya on August 5. Ansari termed the invitation "Lord Ram's wish" and accepted it.

"I believe it was Lord Ram's wish that I receive the first invitation. I accept it," Ansari was quoted as saying by ANI.

The 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony of Ram Temple at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya is scheduled to be held on August 5. During the ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in presence of several other prominent guests. Besides Modi, other high-profile leaders expected to attend the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony included RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, former UP CM Kalyan Singh among others. Billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani and Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani is also likely to attend the Ram Temple groundbreaking ceremony. In view of the coronavirus situation, only around 180 people have been invited to attend the ceremony. The officials have asked people not to reach Ayodhya on the day of 'bhoomi pujan'.

