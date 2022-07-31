IPS Officer Sanjay Arora Appointed New Commissioner Of Delhi Police

The Union Home Ministry on Sunday appointed Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Sanjay Arora as the new Commissioner of Delhi Police. He will replace Rakesh Asthana, a 1984 IPS officer of Gujarat cadre, whose tenure ended on July 31.

Arora, a 1988 IPS officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre, will take charge on Monday and will continue till further order.

Arora is currently serving as the Director General (DG) of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). However, he will now leave that post, which has now been given to SL Thaosen, DG of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), as additional charge.

For this appointment, Arora - who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Jaipur's Malviya National Institute of Technology - has been deputed to the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre.

"Police Division, MHA vide OM No.l-21019/09/2022-IPS.III dated 31.07.2022 has conveyed the approval of the Competent Authority for intercadre deputation of Sh. Sanjay Arora, JPS (TN: 1988) from Tamil Nadu Cadre to AGMUT Cadre," the official notification by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) read.

"In pursuance of the said approval, Sh. Sanjay Arora, JPS (TN: 1988) is hereby appointed as Commissioner of Police, Delhi with effect from 1st August, 2022 or from the date of taking over charge whichever is later and till further orders," it added.

Arora, during his stint with the Tamil Nadu Police, achieved significant success against gangster Veerappan and was awarded Chief Minister's Gallantry Medal for it. He also played a key role in forming the Special Security Group (SSG) for the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister "during the heydays" of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

From 2000 to 2002, he worked as an instructor at ITBP's academy in Mussoorie. Before that, he had also commanded an ITBP Battalion at Matli in Uttarakhand from 1997 to 2000.