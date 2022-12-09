IPS Amit Lodha, Whose Book Inspired Netflix Series, Booked On Corruption Charges; Suspended

An FIR has been registered against senior IPS officer Amit Lodha, posted as Bihar Inspector General (IGP) of Police, for benefiting monetarily from the recently released web series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, which is loosely based on a book authored by him - Bihar Diaries. Following the complaint, Lodha was suspended from his duties.

According to an official statement, Lodha is accused of using his position for financial gains by signing an agreement with the streaming platform for making a deal with the production house Friday Storytellers while he was in the position of an IPS officer.

The statement said that during the investigation by the department, the allegations of corruption against Lodha were found to be true, based on which a case was registered on December 7 by the Special Vigilance Unit under sections 120B and 168 of the IPC along with sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act ie PC Act.

A report by Dainik Jagran stated that Lodha received Rs 12,372 and his wife Koumidi received Rs 49.63 lakh. The case was initiated by the Special Vigilance Unit of Bihar. The FIR by the vigilance unit claims that the deal for the series between the firm and Koumidi is a “transaction of illicitly acquired wealth”.

Amit Lodha had become popular after arresting Vijay Samrat, a dreaded criminal who was wanted for the murder of 16 people. He had also established a direct connection with the common people by allowing them to call him directly on his landline. His book which gave an account of his chase of the Mahto gang was released in 2018.

He was also awarded the prestigious President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service, the Police Medal for Gallantry and the Internal Security Medal for several of his operations in his police career.

Bihar Diaries is a book about Amit Lodha’s life and work in one of India’s most backward states. Sixteen people were murdered in cold blood by Vijay Samrat and his gang in an act of vengeance. Nine of them were killed only because the patriarch of the family had the same name as the man Vijay was hunting down. As the SP of Shekhpura, it was Amit Lodha’s job to bring Vijay Samrat and his gang into custody.