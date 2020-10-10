Ben Stokes has initiated his mandatory six-day quarantine period in the United Arab Emirates last week after returning from New Zealand

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Rajasthan Royals’ skipper Steve Smith has hinted that the team’s star all-rounder Ben Stokes might miss out on the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday despite having completed his quarantine requirements.

Stokes has initiated his mandatory six-day quarantine period in the United Arab Emirates last week after returning from New Zealand and will be available for the selection for tomorrow’s match. However, Smith remains non-committal about his place in the playing XI since he is out of practice.

“Stokes hasn’t had a lot of practice, he gets out of quarantine tomorrow, so we’ll see if he plays the day after tomorrow,” Smith said after Rajasthan Royals’ 46-run defeat against Delhi Capitals yesterday.

Stokes’ return will be a big boost to Rajasthan Royals, who have lost four consecutive matches in the IPL. The team's middle order has been exposed the past few matches and they are placed seventh in the points table.

Stokes had been in New Zealand with his family ever since his father was diagnosed with brain cancer in Summer. He had left the England team during the test series against Pakistan last month and few media reports had suggested he may be pulling out of the IPL 2020 to be with his family to attend to his ailing father.

Rajasthan Royals have had a poor outing in the IPL so far. They won their first game comfortably, chased down record 224 against Kings XI Punjab but since then have lost all their matches in the tournament. The team is placed seventh in the points table with just four points in six matches.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja